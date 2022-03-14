Monona Senior Center gives quilts to all-female Badger Honor Flight

MONONA (WKOW) -- In a couple of months, Badger Honor Flight will take its first all-female flight to Washington D.C.
In addition to the memories they make there, they'll have an extra way to remember that trip.
On Monday, volunteers from the Monona Senior Center gave more than 100 quilts to veterans who will be on that flight.
Each person on the trip will get one of the quilts.
"We really wanted to see some of the faces of where they were going. And the rest of them will go in their bags that they get when they're on.. when they come back from their flight," said Barb Endres, who helped make the quilts.
Badger Honor Flight takes veterans to see memorials that have been erected in their honor.
The all-female honor flight takes off May 14.