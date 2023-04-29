Monona teenager arrested after leading police on vehicle chase

MONONA (WKOW) — A teenager was arrested early Saturday morning after leading police on vehicle pursuit.
According to a City of Monona Police Department news release, a Monona K-9 officer joined a WI State Trooper in pursuit of a vehicle on the Beltline just before 2:15 a.m. The pursuit eventually led the officer and trooper onto I-90.
After exiting the interstate onto High Crossing Blvd., the driver lost control and crashed the vehicle. Officers say the driver immediately fled the scene on foot, ignoring numerous orders to stop or risk being bit by K-9 Jakko.
The suspect was apprehended by K-9 Jakko while attempting to scale a fence, and was safely taken into custody.
EMS treated the suspect at the scene for a dog bite to the leg before he was treated at a local hospital.
Officials say the vehicle driven by the suspect was stolen and recovered by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
The driver, a 17-year-old, was charged of felony eluding, operating a vehicle without owner's consent, resisting/obstructing and two counts of felony bail jumping.