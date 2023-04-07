 Skip to main content
Monona Terrace announces performers for Concerts on the Rooftop

Monona Terrace

MADISON (WKOW) — The Monona Terrace has announced the bands playing in its Concerts on the Rooftop series. 

There are weekly family-friendly performances each Thursday from the beginning of June to the end of July.

With a variety of styles of bands performing, you can hear everything from reggae to Americana to country. Find the full line up on the city's website. 

Each week, the rooftop and Lake Vista Cafe opens at 5:30 p.m. and the concerts take place from 7-9 p.m.

Free tickets are available online or by calling 608-261-4062. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

