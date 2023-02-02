Monona Terrace looking for sculpture exhibition submissions

MADISON (WKOW) — The Monona Terrace is looking for submissions to its 2023 sculpture exhibition.
The exhibition will feature five sculptures from regional artists whose work will "engage visitors and complement the organic architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright's glass-centric façade."
Four of the sculptures will be displayed on the rooftop from May - October 2023. One will be chosen for the Olin Terrace from May 2023 to April 2024.
The sculptures must be:
- Original, made within the last five years, appropriate for all ages and considerate of the audience's safety as they will be in high-traffic areas
- Durable and safe, and not require any maintenance during the display period
- Suitable for display in adverse weather restrictions
- Meet the physical installation requirements of the rooftop, including being under 200 lbs. and be able to be lift into raise garden beds and attached to 48" diameter concrete pads
Artists will receive a stipend for loaning their work: $1,350 for the rooftop and $2,400 for the Olin Terrace.
The deadline for applications is March 1.
You can see full submission details and past exhibitions online.