Monona Waterfront Redesign plans unveiled

MADISON (WKOW) — The final plans for the Lake Monona Redesign are out for the public to see.
Each plan breathes new life into the waterfront in its own way, but all focus on helping those passing by enjoy the lake to its fullest.
Whether you're picnicking, walking, running or biking, there's space for everyone on the new walkways, piers and parks along the shoreline.
Each plan also focuses bring natural elements back to the area, restoring the marsh along the John Nolan causeway.
Each team presents its plan Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Madison Central Library Rooms 301-302 and online.
You can also view the full plans, reports and even virtual renderings online. You see the design boards in person at the Madison Parks' central office at 330 E. Lake Street.
You can participate in the design process by choosing your favorite plan and giving feedback by taking an online survey. The survey will remain open until March 23. Comments and questions can also be submitted via email at lakemononawaterfront@cityofmadison.com.
Once feedback is in, the Lake Monona Waterfront Ad-hoc Committee will select and refine the chosen plan.