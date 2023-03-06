Monroe alders consider future of city's fire department

MONROE (WKOW) -- Monroe is looking to hire a new fire chief. Several alders are also working to learn more about the fire department's operations and structure.
They're part of an ad hoc committee. Committee chair Heidi Treuthardt said the group formed in response to the nationwide shortage of volunteer firefighters, which is affecting Monroe's department.
She said the committee is exploring a range of possible future paths, including creating a fire district and hiring paid, full-time staff for the department.
"It's kind of a perfect time to research this to see where what direction we want to take before we commit to hiring a full time chief," Treuthardt said.
Interim Fire Chief Al Ruther said, while a few more people would help his department, the dozen or so volunteer firefighters he has now are extremely dedicated to the role.
"Over the last couple weeks, I've been getting as many as 12, 13, 14 people to a call," he said.
The ad hoc committee has been meeting since January to learn about what the fire department is doing now and what effect possible changes could have.
"The committee was put together just to do the research to see what will work for Monroe," Treuthardt said.
During a meeting Monday, alders heard from Rufer, as well as the Green County EMS chief and SSM Health's EMS coordinator, about how various first responders in Green County work together to help people who are having emergencies.
One alder asked if adding two paid positions during each shift would address staffing shortages.
Rufer said he doesn't think that's the right thing to be focusing on.
"I'd rather have the discussion, 'Al, here's the things I'd like to see the fire department improve on. Tell me how we can do this and what it's going to cost,'" he said.
Treuthardt told 27 News the committee is hoping to present a list of recommendations for the future of the fire department to the full city council by summer.
However, Rufer said he doesn't think much change is needed.
"Personally, I'd like to see the model we have continue for as long as we can get the job done," he said. "Right now, we are getting the job done."