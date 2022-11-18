Monroe brings home WIAA Division 3 Football Championship

MADISON (WKOW) — The Monroe Cheesemakers brought home the WIAA Division 3 championship title after a dominating performance at Camp Randall Stadium.
Undefeated Monroe took on West Salem, who going into the game had a 12-1 record. It's their first championship win since 1994.
Monroe dominated in the first quarter, scoring twice while West Salem was unable to make into the end zone. Those touchdowns came at the hands of Tucker Markham and Keatin Sweeney. A fumble on the one-yard line prevented a third score in the quarter.
Tucker again scored for Monroe in the second quarter. Luke Noel scored for West Salem, for a score of 21-7 going into halftime.
Tucker's scoring streak continued in the third quarter; he rushed up the middle for eight yards to secure Monroe's fourth touchdown.
He did it again about halfway through the 4th quarter, and after a good kick the score sat at 35-7.
West Salem made one more score in the 4th, a 13-yard pass to Andy Johnson.
The final score was 35-14 in favor of Monroe.