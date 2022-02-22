Monroe clown featured on ABC's 'To Tell the Truth'

MONROE (WKOW) -- A longtime resident of Monroe with a colorful career made her primetime debut on ABC's To Tell the Truth Tuesday.
Jane Swiggum, also known as Dotty, has been a clown for more than 30 years and has no plans of winding down.
“As long as I can stand up, I'll be a clown,” Swiggum said.
It all began when the former librarian at Abraham Lincoln Elementary School received a grant from the National 4H Foundation to attend Clown school.
“It's a direction I never ever expected,” Swiggum said. “I love it though.”
In her home, Swiggum has an entire room on the first floor dedicated to makeup, wigs and favors like face paint and balloons.
Down a flight of stairs in the basement, which she calls the dungeon, she has hundreds of puppets and costumes as well.
“Around home, when the work has to be done, I'm myself, but I usually feed a little of Dotty in there too,” Swiggum said. “My husband always supported me being a clown. And if the work here didn't get done, he knew I was out having fun.”
While out at a performance one night, Swiggum received a life changing call.
“It was after doing eight or nine bubble shows,” Swiggum said. “It was a casting associate with ABC. They thought that I might be a good fit for the show 'To Tell the Truth.'”
Though she typically prefers jokes and fun, the 80-year-old agreed to the challenge. And, while the pandemic delayed filming by several months, she eventually got it done.
“It was a lot of fun. The judges were really fun. And they were all notable people too,” Swiggum said. “I kind of can't wait to see it.”
Despite being on national television, gracing the cover of magazines and earning a place in the Midwest Clown Hall of Fame throughout her incredible career, Swiggum says one thing in life makes her happiest.
“Watching people smile,” Swiggum said.
Swiggum has no plans of winding down. She has several gigs booked in the coming months and plans to attend the World Clown Convention in Illinois this March.