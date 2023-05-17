Monroe Co. K-9 dies from heat-related injury, sheriff's office investigating

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced one of their K-9s died last week.
Sheriff Wesley Revels said K-9 Kolt had a "heat-related injury" last Wednesday. Though he was immediately taken to a veterinary clinic in Sparta then to the VCA Animal Hospital in Madison, Kolt was unable to recover and died Monday afternoon.
K-9 Kolt was six years old and passed away surrounded by loved ones.
"We feel blessed by the service that Kolt provided to the Sheriff’s Office and communities throughout Monroe County," Revels said.
Revels said the death has been "very difficult for everyone" and "there is no doubt that this loss will have a lasting impact on Kolt’s handler and the Sheriff’s Office as a whole."
Revels said the sheriff's office is investigating the events that led to K-9 Kolt's death. He also stated a Monroe County deputy has been placed on administrative leave "to ensure the effectiveness of the investigation."
No additional information is available at this time.