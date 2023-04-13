Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office evacuating area near wildfire

MONROE COUNTY (WKOW) — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for residents in a specific area near a wildfire by Fort McCoy to evacuate.

The sheriff's office is working to evacuate Arcadia Avenue near Blueberry Road. In a post on Facebook, an image of the evacuation zone shows Blueberry Road from County Hwy E to US 12 should evacuate. The evacuation zone then runs along Arcadia Avenue to the west.

The sheriff's office says anyone in the highlighted area should evacuate.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation's 511 Map shows Highway 12 from County O to County EW is closed.

The wildfire is north of Fort McCoy and has burned at least 2,800 acres. The DNR last said the fire was 48% contained.