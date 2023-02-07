Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office releases missing Tomah woman's cause of death

TOMAH (WKOW) — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is releasing new information after a missing Tomah woman was found dead in January.

Felicia Wanna went missing in late December. Monroe County Sheriff Wesley Revels said the investigation into her disappearance began as a welfare check.

Then, when several attempts to contact Wanna weren't successful, the Ho-Chunk Police Department began an investigation.

Revels said investigators determined through surveillance footage that Wanna was in the Tomah Wal-Mart on December 29. She reportedly is seen leaving the story "under her own free will."

At this time, Wanna didn't have her phone or a vehicle with her. Both of those items were with "a known party" and taken to La Crosse. Revels said this is the last confirmed sighting of her.

Wanna's body was found on January 18 during an "expansive ground search operation." Revels said her body was in a remote area around a mile and a half away from the Wal-Mart where she was last seen.

Revels said the investigation concluded her primary cause of death is hypothermia due to environmental exposure.