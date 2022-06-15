 Skip to main content
...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN FOND DU LAC, SOUTHWESTERN SHEBOYGAN,
SOUTHEASTERN DANE, NORTHEASTERN ROCK, SOUTHEASTERN DODGE, JEFFERSON,
NORTHERN OZAUKEE, WASHINGTON AND NORTHWESTERN WAUKESHA COUNTIES...

At 1039 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms
producing flash flooding along County U north of County S in the
Hartford Area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The
expected rainfall rate is 2 to 2.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional
rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Menomonee Falls, West Bend, Watertown, Mequon, Whitewater,
Hartford, Stoughton, Fort Atkinson, Sussex, Hartland, Jefferson,
Delafield, Jackson, Lake Mills, Edgerton, Mayville, Slinger,
Saukville, Kewaskum and Horicon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...2-2.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

Monroe County residents dealing with widespread power outages, damage, and impassable roads after confirmed tornado

  • Updated
Monroe County Tornado Damage
Sara Maslar-Donar

MONROE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A tornado touched down near Tomah Wednesday night, taking down trees, power lines and barns.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office reports there are widespread power outages, too.

No one has reported any major injuries or deaths. 

According to officials, the tornado appeared to travel northeast from Highway 131 and County Highway A for about 15 miles before it left the county just north of Shennington.

Crews also had to shut down I-90 for more than three hours to deal with multiple semi-trucks that had been blown onto their sides by the winds.

As crews work to get roads back open, people should avoid the area where the storm hit.