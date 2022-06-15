Monroe County residents dealing with widespread power outages, damage, and impassable roads after confirmed tornado

MONROE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A tornado touched down near Tomah Wednesday night, taking down trees, power lines and barns.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office reports there are widespread power outages, too.
No one has reported any major injuries or deaths.
According to officials, the tornado appeared to travel northeast from Highway 131 and County Highway A for about 15 miles before it left the county just north of Shennington.
Crews also had to shut down I-90 for more than three hours to deal with multiple semi-trucks that had been blown onto their sides by the winds.
As crews work to get roads back open, people should avoid the area where the storm hit.