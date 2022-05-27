Monroe County Sheriff's Office investigating body found in La Crosse River

SPARTA (WKOW) — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a canoer discovered a body in the La Crosse River in the town of Sparta.
According to the sheriff's office, the Monroe County 911 Communication Center received a call around 12:30 p.m. from a canoer who found a possible body that was in the La Crosse River near the Hammer Road crossing.
Sheriff's Office personnel responded and removed the body.
Officials have identified the person, but are withholding the information until next of kin is notified.
The death investigation is "active and ongoing" and more information will be released at a later time.