Monroe County Sheriff's Office investigating two deaths

MONROE COUNTY (WKOW) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of two people early Friday morning.
According to a press release from Sheriff Wesley Revels, around 6:00 a.m., the Monroe County 911 Communication Center received a phone call about a dead person at an address on Leixcon Ave in Ridgeville. The caller said that they had "caused the death of" the person and that they planned to do the same to themselves.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit responded, and the two victims were found in the house.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wilton Police Department and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.
This incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s and Medical Examiner’s Offices, but there is no danger to the public.
No other information will be released at this time.
This is a developing story.