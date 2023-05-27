Monroe family hosts Breakfast on the Farm

MONROE, Wis. (WKOW) — The DeVoe family of Monroe invited people from across Green County to their farm Saturday for Breakfast on the Farm.
It's an event the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin has been holding in partnership with farms across the state for decades to educate and inspire.
Alan DeVoe said he and his family have been operating their farm for nearly 40 years and first participated in the event back in 2013.
"I think there were a little over 3,000 people at that time," Devoe said.
This year, DeVoe said he expected to beat that number.
"We've got a steady stream of traffic that has been going on for three hours now," DeVoe said. "Very good crowd."
DeVoe said the purpose is to give people a glimpse of farm life, including the hard work that goes into it.
"Farmers try and maintain the best for these animals - these animals get taken care of before we take care of ourselves," DeVoe said.
On Saturday, DeVoe said they had 100 cows and 2500 acres of land for people to enjoy. In honor of the event, they also put out obstacle courses for kids and antiques for adults.
"It's nice for town people that are more and more removed from dairy farming and farming in general to see how the technology has progressed," DeVoe said.
DeVoe said he hopes to see the Breakfast on the Farm tradition continue.