 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Burst of Moderate to Heavy Snow May Affect Southern
Wisconsin...

Snow showers associated with a passing arctic cold front will
affect southern Wisconsin late this afternoon and early evening,
mainly between 5 pm CST and 8 pm CST. A burst of moderate to
briefly heavy snow may occur in the snow showers, quickly dropping
the visibility down to 1/4 to 1/2 mile. This could result in a
quick snow accumulation of under an inch on untreated roads,
resulting in hazardous travel conditions and accidents.

Evening commuters should be prepared to slow down during this
burst of heavier snow, and save lives. Be weather aware this
evening.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South to Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to
50 mph becoming northwesterly this evening.

* WHERE...All of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest gusts are expected with snow
showers associated with the cold front that will move through
late this afternoon and evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Monroe fire chief identifies man found dead after fire at mobile home park

  • Updated

MONROE (WKOW) -- Monroe Fire Chief Bill Erb identified the man who was found dead after a fire at a mobile home park Tuesday morning.

Erb said he is Rick Scott Miles, 63. His cause of death is still under investigation.

The fire started at a home on 8th Avenue just off of Highway 69 on the far southern part of Monroe.

The home where the fire started was destroyed. Firefighters found the Miles' body inside that home.

The fire spread to a second home. The fire also destroyed that home. No one was inside that home at the time of the fire. The American Red Cross is helping the two people who lived in that home.

Investigators estimate the fire caused a total of $160,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Tags

Recommended for you