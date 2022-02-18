Monroe fire chief identifies man found dead after fire at mobile home park

MONROE (WKOW) -- Monroe Fire Chief Bill Erb identified the man who was found dead after a fire at a mobile home park Tuesday morning.
Erb said he is Rick Scott Miles, 63. His cause of death is still under investigation.
The fire started at a home on 8th Avenue just off of Highway 69 on the far southern part of Monroe.
The home where the fire started was destroyed. Firefighters found the Miles' body inside that home.
The fire spread to a second home. The fire also destroyed that home. No one was inside that home at the time of the fire. The American Red Cross is helping the two people who lived in that home.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.