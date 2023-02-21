 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to a quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Wednesday to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Monroe man arrested for OWI after driving nearly 100 mph

  Updated
  • 0
Police Lights MGN

MONROE (WKOW) — A Monroe man was arrested for OWI Monday morning after he was seen driving nearly 100 mph, according to the Green County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies stopped a vehicle around 7 a.m. on HWY 69 in Monroe after it was seen going 99 mph in a 55 mph zone. 

The operator — identified as Donald Bornemeier, 42 — was arrested for OWI - first offense. He was also cited for operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, operating without a valid license, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, non-registration of auto and speeding.

He was released to a responsible party pending court.

