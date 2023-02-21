Monroe man arrested for OWI after driving nearly 100 mph

MONROE (WKOW) — A Monroe man was arrested for OWI Monday morning after he was seen driving nearly 100 mph, according to the Green County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies stopped a vehicle around 7 a.m. on HWY 69 in Monroe after it was seen going 99 mph in a 55 mph zone.
The operator — identified as Donald Bornemeier, 42 — was arrested for OWI - first offense. He was also cited for operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, operating without a valid license, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, non-registration of auto and speeding.
He was released to a responsible party pending court.