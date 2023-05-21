Monroe man dies in crash after vehicle overturns, collides with pillar

BRODHEAD, Wis. (WKOW) — A Monroe man died in a single-vehicle crash outside Brodhead Saturday night.
According to the Green County Sheriff's Office, deputies and police, fire crews and EMS from Brodhead responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 11/81 and County Highway GG shortly before 11 p.m.
The initial investigation determined the vehicle was traveling west on State Highway 81 when it failed to stop at a stop sign and continued onto County Highway GG.
The vehicle entered a ditch, collided with a mound of gravel, overturned and hit a cement pillar before coming to a stop.
Officials said the driver was wearing a seatbelt, but the airbags did not deploy.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.