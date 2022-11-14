Monroe officials announce snow removal and parking plan

MONROE (WKOW) -- The Monroe Police Department and Monroe Street Department announced Monday that winter parking regulations begin Tuesday.
According to Chief of Police Fred Kelley, drivers must park on the even side of roads on even-numbered days and the odd side on odd-numbered days.
The police department will enforce the ordinance every day from 12 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Kelley said when parking at night, park "on the side of the street that will be in effect after 12:00 AM." Citations will begin at $20.00 and increase for multiple offenses.
The only exception to the regulations is the Downtown Square and two blocks in any direction of the Square.
Kelley said in case of more than two inches of snowfall, all vehicles need to be removed from roads designated as snow routes. These areas are marked with signs.
Calendar parking will continue through March 31, 2023.
Additionally, officials want to remind the public that snow and ice must be removed from sidewalks.
Kelley said due to safety, snow and ice on sidewalks needs to be cleared as soon as possible and that shoveling, blowing, throwing or plowing snow from private property into city streets or onto the property of another is a violation of city ordinances.