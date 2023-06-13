Monroe school employee accused of sexual assault

MONROE (WKOW) -- A Monroe School District employee is in jail accused of sexually assaulting a child.
Andrew Swanston appeared in Green County court on charges of First Degree Child Sexual Assault - Intercourse with Person under the age of 12.
The Monroe district administrator told 27 News Swanston was a seasonal employee, meaning he wouldn't be working right now as the school year is over.
"The charges are not school related and we will always act in the best interest and safety of our children," Figueroa wrote.
Superintendent Rodney Figueroa said Swanston had worked in the special education program at the high school since November of 2021.
According to court documents, Swanston is accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 12 in a tent in his backyard.
The child reported planning to sleep in the tent when officials said Swanston came in and laid down next to them.
Records show the child woke-up when Swanston began sexually assaulting them before forcing them to inappropriately touch him.
The victim reportedly told investigators they asked him to stop but he wouldn't.
According to the criminal complaint, Swanston told detectives he was drunk and didn't remember touching the victim inappropriately but admitted to touching the child's stomach in the tent.
He's quoted in the complaint stating, "[the child] is right I'm disgusting" and claiming he woke-up and thought he was with another woman but realized it was the child.
At Swanston's initial court appearance, the state argued Swanston be held on a $100,000 cash bond.
"Such bail I believe is reasonably necessary to ensure the defendant have future appearances in court," District Attorney Craig Nolan said. "Particularly in light of the strength of the state's evidence which includes an admission by the defendant relating to the conduct that is contained within such criminal complaints."
The judge set Swantson's bond to $50,000 cash setting several conditions if Swanston does post bail.
Including:
- The Defendant shall not have any contact with Victim 1, Victim 1's siblings, or any member of Victim 2's immediate family, including Victim 2's parents and siblings.
- The Defendant shall not have any contact with any persons under age 18 except for incidental contact, or contact under the direct supervision of the juvenile's parent or guardian, including no physical contact, no contact through third persons, and no contact through any other means of communication including no telephone, text messaging, or contact through social media sites.
- The Defendant shall not possess or consume any intoxicating beverages.
- The Defendant shall not leave the State of Wisconsin without the Court's permission.
27 News asked Superintendent Rodney Figueroa if the school would be doing an independent investigation into Swanston and he declined to comment.
He did write, "When appropriate, the district will take the steps required to ensure the safety of our students."
Swanston is expected to be back in court on June 21, 2023 for a preliminary hearing.