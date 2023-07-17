Monroe voters approve site for new high school

MONROE, Wis. (WKOW) -- More than 1,700 people showed up to a community meeting in the Monroe High School gym Monday night to vote on the future site for the town's new high school.
In November 2022, voters approved an $88 million referendum to fund a new high school for the School District in Monroe. Since then, the board considered multiple possible locations for the school, eventually deciding the best and most cost-effective option was to build on what is currently farm land on the east side of town.
Monday night, community members voted on if they wanted to approve the district's purchase of the land along 31st Ave. and County Highway KK.
It passed 1,064 to 660.
Superintendent Rodney Figueroa said he thinks this is "once in a lifetime" opportunity for the district and students.
"We were going to build a modern, high-functioning high school regardless where it was going to be. Now, we're going to get to do it in a place that's going to benefit the kids and the community for a long time," he said.
The district will buy the land at the new site as part of a swap with the current owners. Once the new school is built, the current owners of the land will buy the land where the high school sits right now.
The district said this exchange will save money because it won't have to pay to demolish the current high school.
If the vote Monday had failed, school board president Rich Deprez said the board would have voted to approve building the new school the land where the current high school is.
Figueroa said if that had been the path forward, there was concern the construction would negatively impact students' learning.
"Will kids learn in a construction zone? Absolutely. We do it all the time," he said. "It's just not ideal, especially when you're on a small lot like we are here on the site."
The district said the construction would have also affected extracurricular activities. There would not have been facilities for the football, soccer, baseball, track or tennis teams for up to three seasons, forcing the district to bus students to alternate practice locations and eliminating all home games.
With construction for the new school happening at a different site, Figueroa said there won't be any impact to students' activities.
"Being able to have that normal high school experience and being able to play your home schedule and your away schedule like you normally would versus having to play an all away schedule and find different places to practice, I think that's great," he said. "Beyond a doubt, that's just a great opportunity."
The district said it hopes to break ground on the new school next spring. Construction is expected to last two years.