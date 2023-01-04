Monroe woman accused of selling items stolen from local cemeteries

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Monroe woman has been charged in a series of cemetery thefts. Carrie Thompson of Monroe is charged with 40 counts of receiving or concealing stolen property.
Detective Sgt. Daniel Skatrud with the Monroe Police Department said they received a tip of items being listed for sale that looked like items that were taken from local cemeteries.
"Several items were posted on Facebook Marketplace [that were] similar to the items that were placed on cemetery grave sites," Skatrud explained.
Skatrud said his department went to Thompson's home and noticed a few of those items around her property.
"That led to a search warrant and from there things just snowballed," he added.
They were able to recover more than 100 items from Thompson's home, vehicle and an abandoned garage with which she was associated.
Skatrud said a majority of the items they located were from Greenwood and Calvary cemetery. However, officials believe Thompson may have taken items from cemeteries in Rock and Lafayette County.
Forty of the items are mentioned in the charging document, including a solar turtle.
The turtle once sat at the headstone of Jacob Ellefson, who was just 14 when he died. According to his mother, Teri Ellefson, Jacob's friends pooled their money together to buy the turtle and put it at Jacob's gravesite. They eventually named him Sheldon.
Ellefson said her family was heartbroken when they realized Sheldon was missing.
"Who would go through the cemetery and steal from the dead?" she added.
Officials said they saw Sheldon in Thompson's car, but when they went back with a warrant, the turtle statue was gone.
"I've always wanted to ask her first 'Can I have Sheldon back?'," Ellefson said. "Second of all, how would you like this if this was your family member?"
Ellefson told 27 News something like this only makes grieving even harder.
"You've put us families through a lot and, again, it's just a trinket to her, but it meant a lot to us and our loved ones," she said.
Ellefson said she's disappointed with the misdemeanor charge and would have liked to have seen a stricter penalty. She said she is staying hopeful all victims will get justice.
Thompson is scheduled to be in court for her initial appearance on January 23, 2023.
Officials ask anyone with information, anyone who recognizes items or anyone who thinks they may have purchased one from Thompson to contact Monroe police.