Montello man arrested for sixth OWI, felony bail jumping

MONTELLO (WKOW) -- A Montello man was arrested for his sixth OWI along with several other charges last Sunday, according to the Marquette County Sheriff's Office.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office stated a deputy stopped a vehicle that wasn't staying in its lane in the early morning.
The deputy reportedly noticed the driver -- a 68-year-old Montello man -- was slurring his words. The man also reportedly told the deputy he had been drinking, according to the post.
The sheriff's office reported the man also has an open felony case in another county where he was required to maintain sobriety.
He was arrested for felony OWI - sixth offense, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor failure to install ignition interlock device.