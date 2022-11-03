Montello man dies in Columbia County motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- A 64-year-old Montello man is dead after a motorcycle crash Wednesday, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said the crash happened at about 5:25 p.m. on County Highway C, south of County Highway B, in the Township of Otsego.
A witness told authorities the motorcyclist hit a deer and was thrown from his bike.
Emergency crews, including Medflight, worked to save the man, but he died due to his injuries, authorities said.
The name of the man who was killed has not been released, but the sheriff's office said he is a 64-year-old from rural Montello.