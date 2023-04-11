 Skip to main content
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible Wednesday
Afternoon...

.Very warm, windy and dry conditions are expected across south
central and southeast Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon. This will
bring the possibility of critical fire weather conditions
occurring across the area.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR POSSIBLE CRITICAL FIRE
WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR ALL OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST
WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from late Wednesday
morning through early Wednesday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Marquette...Green Lake...Fond du Lac...
Sheboygan...Sauk...Columbia...Dodge...Washington...Ozaukee...
Iowa...Dane...Jefferson...Waukesha...Milwaukee...Lafayette...
Green...Rock...Walworth...Racine and Kenosha.

* WIND...Southwest 15 to 25 MPH gusting to 30 to 35 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Rising into the lower to middle 80s.

* IMPACTS...Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and
equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are
extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for
possible burn bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.

&&

Montello traffic stop leads to numerous drug charges

  • Updated
  • 0
MONTELLO (WKOW) — A man is facing numerous drug charges after he was seen going 56 mph in a 25-mph zone on Saturday, according to the Marquette County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy pulled over a vehicle in Montello for going significantly over the speed limit around 4:15 p.m.

The deputy reported smelling marijuana in the vehicle, and during a probable cause search of the vehicle, the deputy found drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The deputy found several bags of drugs, a THC vape and bags of marijuana. After testing, there was a total of 13.9 grams of marijuana, 4.4 grams of ecstasy and 15.5 grams of cocaine.

The deputy also found nearly $1,800 in cash.

The vehicle passenger ran from the scene but was caught nearby.

As a result of the search, Marcell Brown was charged with several counts of possession with intent to deliver, three counts of felony bail jumping and two counts of resisting or obstructing an officer. 

