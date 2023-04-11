Montello traffic stop leads to numerous drug charges

MONTELLO (WKOW) — A man is facing numerous drug charges after he was seen going 56 mph in a 25-mph zone on Saturday, according to the Marquette County Sheriff's Office.
A deputy pulled over a vehicle in Montello for going significantly over the speed limit around 4:15 p.m.
The deputy reported smelling marijuana in the vehicle, and during a probable cause search of the vehicle, the deputy found drugs and drug paraphernalia.
The deputy found several bags of drugs, a THC vape and bags of marijuana. After testing, there was a total of 13.9 grams of marijuana, 4.4 grams of ecstasy and 15.5 grams of cocaine.
The deputy also found nearly $1,800 in cash.
The vehicle passenger ran from the scene but was caught nearby.
As a result of the search, Marcell Brown was charged with several counts of possession with intent to deliver, three counts of felony bail jumping and two counts of resisting or obstructing an officer.