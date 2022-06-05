Month long LunART Festival wraps up

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's month long LunART Festival wrapped up it's first in-person celebration in two years.
LunART's mission is to support, inspire, promote, and celebrate women in the arts.
The festival's theme was "IDENTITY" and showcased more than 50 artists and performers, plus featured guest artist from around the world.
Stacy Garrop, Chicago-based Freelance Composer, said "I think we all have such unique experiences. And a lot of times we don't have the platform to talk about these experiences together. So that's why this the talk that's happening right now, is very enlightening. For that reason."
The LunART Festival was a culmination of events with diverse programming from different fields of art and concerts across six Madison area venues.