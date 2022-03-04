 Skip to main content
MOOYAH owners honored for charitable work

  • Updated
mooyah fundraiser

MADISON (WKOW) -- The owners of several burger restaurants were honored for their work with the community.

The Bergeson family owns four MOOYAH locations in the Madison area.

They've hosted fundraisers to help local youth and sports organizations bring in thousands of dollars, even during the pandemic.

"We want to be a part of our local communities, help as many people as possible. And I think during the pandemic, that just became even more important," said Lucas Bergeson.

MOOYAH honored the Bergesons with a Franchisee of the Year award for their charitable work and quality service.  

