MOOYAH owners honored for charitable work

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds becoming westerly behind the front 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&