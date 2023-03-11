MOPD countywide stolen auto recovery initiative results in two arrests

MONONA (WKOW) — The Monona Police Department (MOPD) hosted a Countywide Stolen Auto Recovery initiative on March 2, which resulted in two vehicle pursuits and arrests.
According to a news release, an MOPD officer attempted to stop a black SUV on Royal Ave. around 10:15 a.m. The officer turned on their emergency lights and sirens, and the driver of the SUV accelerated and ran a stop sign which initiated a vehicle pursuit.
Officials say assisting law enforcement agencies deployed tire deflation devices along the pursuit route. The driver stopped after an attempt to narrowly pass a Metro Bus resulted in him sideswiping both the bus and a squad car.
No serious injuries were reported from the crash.
The driver, Teree Hemingway, 44, of Madison, was taken into custody. Hemingway was charged with Attempting to Flee or Elude an Officer, Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Criminal Damage to Property.
The release also states that an outside agency participating in the initiative attempted to stop a black Ford Fusion on W. Broadway St. around 1 p.m. A Monona officer turned on their emergency lights and siren and began pursuit after the vehicle drove through a red light.
The vehicle accelerated away and traveled onto the Beltline Hwy and in areas south of the freeway including Verona and Oregon. Officials say that at some point during pursuit, the driver discarded a bag of suspected illegal drugs.
Chief Brian Chaney said assisting agencies deployed several tire deflation devices that disabled the vehicle. The driver, Halen Williams, 22, of Madison, was taken into custody without further incident.
Chaney said the discarded drugs, believed to be strong opioids, were recovered by officers. During the vehicle search, officers located a semi-automatic assault rifle and more illegal drugs.
Williams is a convicted felon and was wanted on several warrants at the time of his arrest. Williams was charged with Attempting to Flee or Elude an Officer, Possession of Firearm by Felon and three counts of Bail Jumping.