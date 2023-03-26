MOPD: Man arrested after leading police on chase that results in crash

MONONA (WKOW) — A Madison man was arrested Saturday night after leading police on a car chase that resulted in a crash.
According to the Monona Police Department (MOPD), the arrest originated from an attempted traffic stop that began on W. Broadway in Monona around 9:20 p.m.
Officials say the driver led officers on a pursuit before losing control of the vehicle, while attempting to exit the ramp at John Nolan Dr. and the beltline.
After the car crashed into a ditch, MOPD said the driver ran away on foot, climbing over a chain link fence in the process.
An officer and K-9 Jakko were close behind in pursuit of the suspect, who MOPD said eventually surrendered.
Both the officer and suspect sustained injuries to their hands as a result of climbing the fence. They both received treatment from EMS on the scene.
The 26-year-old man was arrested on numerous outstanding warrants. MOPD also said he was in possession of a large quantity of suspected cocaine, oxycodone and a large sum of cash at the time of his arrest.
MOPD anticipates he will also face charges for Felony Eluding, Resisting, and Felony drug possession charges resulting from the events leading to his arrest.
The Madison Police Department and other agencies assisted in the apprehension.