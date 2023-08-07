More charges for woman charged in deadly February hit and run

MADISON (WKOW) – Dane County Court officials have issued a new warrant for the arrest of a woman suspected in a deadly hit-and-run on Madison's west side.
Authorities charged Tiambra Walker, 21, with the hit and run death of Stephen Fleck on Schroeder Road in February. Fleck’s dog was also killed.
Walker is on probation for a 2021 hit and run.
Last month, Walker missed a required meeting after going to Illinois.
“She was informed that she shouldn't have left Wisconsin but she said she had already done that,” said Kir-Ann Vines, Probation Agent. “I told her I could mail her documents with my supervisor's approval, but we did expect her to come back for the Victim Impact Panel.”
A judge issued a warrant in connection with the 2021 hit and run case.
Walker already has a warrant in the Schroeder Road death and one from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.