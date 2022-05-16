More cops, longer sentences, no gun law changes: GOP candidates for governor focus on violent crime

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republicans vying to challenge Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this fall are making public safety an even bigger part of their platforms after gun violence in Milwaukee garnered national attention over the weekend.
21 people were wounded in a series of three shootings that happened in a span of two hours Friday night. The violence all occurred within three blocks of the Deer District, which has become the city's prime gathering place during Milwaukee Bucks playoff contests.
The team decided to cancel the outdoor watch party for Game 7 on Sunday, saying they didn't want to take police resources away from the shooting investigation.
Former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch held a press conference Monday outside the Deer District with leaders of the Milwaukee police union. She repeated her campaign pledge to support funding for an additional 1,000 police officers statewide and to surge State Patrol into high-crime areas.
"We don't need the Bucks, who have worked so hard to put Milwaukee on national stage and make the Deer District family-friendly, to now see it become a fear district," Kleefisch said. "We need to take back control."
The main challenger to Kleefisch based on the most recent polling is Tim Michels, who's been in the race for less than a month but has already spent nearly $1 million TV ads. He's a co-owner of the state's biggest construction company.
Michels released a "blueprint" for public safety Monday, which was headlined by a vow to fire Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm, who's become a conservative target following his admission the suspect charged with killing six people while driving through the Waukesha Christmas Parade shouldn't have been out on an "inappropriately low" bail.
Michels also called for a two-year mandatory minimum sentence for convicted felons caught with a gun.
A 2015 law set a three-year minimum for violent felons caught in possession or those who were less than five years removed from their sentence for either any felony or a violent misdemeanor. That law, however, sunset in 2020.
"We're gonna make sure the young thugs know there's gonna be consequences for their behavior," Michels said Monday morning in an interview with WISN-AM. "Police are doing their jobs; they arrest these guys. Then next shift, they see them back out on the street again."
Michels also called for creating a 'special counsel' that would have the ability to sue riot organizers and participants; the platform did not define what would make someone a riot organizer.
He said he agreed with Kleefisch in that he'd be open to using state funding as an incentive to communities that hired more officers.
Democratic State Sen. LaTonya Johnson, who's district includes the Deer District, said the calls for more police were short-sighted considering one of the Friday shootings - which left 17 wounded - happened in front of police who were already staged near the Fiserv Forum.
"As bad as it was in the entertainment district, it got my [Republican] colleagues to pay attention," Johnson said. "And that's pretty damn sad."
Johnson said the biggest issue in the ongoing increase in Milwaukee gun violence was the easy access people have to guns. The GOP candidates have said they oppose stricter gun laws, included mandatory background checks on private gun sales.
Kayla Anderson, press secretary for Evers's re-election campaign, pointed to a $100 million violence prevention package Evers announced. The collection of programs uses American Rescue Plan Act funding to expand court services, mental health program, training for police recruits, and job training for prisoners.
"Governor Evers is committed to improving public safety," Anderson said in an email Monday. "That’s why he has invested over $100 million in public safety and violence prevention, including funding directly for the Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention, and why he has supported additional investments to support municipalities across Wisconsin."
The debate over public safety includes rhetoric that harkens back to protests in the summer of 2020. While some progressive groups maintain their push to transfer funding out of police budgets, most Democrats have distanced themselves from "defund the police" messages.
In the case of Milwaukee, nearly-one third of the city's 2022 budget is going to the police department. That is the city's largest source of spending, following by public works at 28 percent. Both Evers and city officials say it's an example of local governments suffering due to shared revenue from the state remaining stagnant under the GOP-controlled legislature.