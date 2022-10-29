More dry and mild weather on the way!

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
It's the last weekend of October and it looks to remain on the quiet side. Those quiet conditions will stick around into Halloween as well. Beyond Halloween, it looks as though we'll once again warm up before we head into the first weekend of November.
A high pressure system is going to continue to dominate the weather across the Midwest even as a low pressure system tries to move its way northwards. Today was quite pleasant with mostly sunny conditions along with light winds. Highs climbed into the low to mid 60s.
However, on Sunday more clouds will be in the forecast along with a stray shower or two across the state-line area. Most of us will end the weekend dry but we can't rule out a shower as a low pressure system slowly weakens as it moves north.
By Halloween, we stay mostly sunny to partly sunny with light winds continuing. Temperatures are going to stay in the low to mid 60s once again. Dry and mild weather should persist through Thursday.