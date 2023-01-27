More light snow today, heavier round this weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - More snow in the forecast with much colder weather approaching, too.
Light snow develops this morning and exits this afternoon with less than an inch region-wide. Temps start chilly in the teens with single digit wind chills and it will be breezy all day. High temps climb to the low 30s as the light snow ends, helping improve road conditions, but wind chills will stay in the mid 20s. Dry and seasonal tonight in the low teens with easing winds.
Another round of steady, heavier snow Saturday with higher totals on the way. It'll develop in the morning and continue most of the day before exiting late at night with around 1-4 in. totals for areas up north like the Dells, 2-5 in. for our central area like Madison, and 3-6 in. farther south.
Cold air takes over with highs in the teens this weekend and single digit lows. Next week gets even colder, falling below zero to end the month.