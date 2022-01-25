More money, more problems: Wisconsin has a $3.8B projected surplus and lawmakers are split over how to handle it

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin got some very good fiscal news Tuesday. The Legislative Fiscal Bureau, which crunches numbers for lawmakers, delivered a report projecting the state will have a surplus of $3.8 billion by the end of the current budget cycle in the summer of 2023.
The rosy outlook is largely driven by a substantial increase in estimated tax collections. The overall projection is $2.8 billion more than a previous estimate at the start of this budget cycle last summer.
Republican legislative leaders said because a one-time injection of federal pandemic relief money was largely responsible for the improved outlook, the state should not rush to spend more money.
Instead, top Republican lawmakers said they'd prefer the money go toward tax cuts in a repeat of what happened last spring amid positive fiscal predictions.
"We're gonna get to do a massive tax cut, God willing, we come back next session with a different governor," said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester).
"We will not be foolish with these tax dollars by spending them into the future," said Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg). "Rather, we will focus on further tax relief in the next budget."
Democrats pushed for immediate spending. Gov. Tony Evers said he wanted to provide relief to families deal with rising costs amid inflation and businesses struggling with supply chain headaches.
"Wisconsinites need help making ends meet and can’t wait until the next biennial budget," Evers said in a statement. "They need relief now.”
Evers' statement did not specify exactly how his plan would provide that relief to families and companies. New Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer (D-Racine) issued a similarly vague statement calling for immediate spending plans.
"This is our signal not to let up," Neubauer said. "We must continue to support Governor Evers in making sound fiscal decisions that will help Wisconsinites face rising costs and will put more money in their pockets."
Who controls the money?
The new projections came as Senate Republicans on a party line vote passed a resolution seeking to change the state constitution. The resolution would give the legislature control of federal money that comes into the state; currently, it's the governor's call to make.
Democrats said Republican lawmakers had proven themselves unfit to handle the responsibility when they failed to pass any bills during 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic reached the U.S.
"What the majority party did in the face of the biggest public health crisis in our lifetime, took over 300 days of vacation," said Sen. Melissa Agard (D-Madison). "They did nothing to help Wisconsinites who were struggling to close out a calendar year."
Republican author Sen. Dale Kooyenga (R-Brookfield) said he was not seeking to play politics with the bill since there was no way to know who'd be governor when the change took hold. He used Kentucky as an example of a state that has its legislature control federal dollars.
"The foundation of that three branches of government is that the legislature controls the purse strings The legislature holds the purse strings," Kooyenga said. "This is not a personal 'I got Evers' gotcha score for our team."
The resolution now moves to the Assembly. Should it pass there, the full legislature would need to approve the resolution in the next legislative session which begins next January. From there, the question would go before voters in a statewide referendum.