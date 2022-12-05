More people die from heart attacks over holidays, doctors say

MADISON (WKOW) -- The holidays are a time to celebrate, but they can be overshadowed by the tragedy of an unexpected heart attack.
According to the American Heart Association, there's always an increase in the rate of fatal cardiovascular events during the winter, but more people die of a heart attack between Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 than at any other time of the year.
Dr. Mitchell Elkind, the chief clinical science officer for the American Heart Association, said that there are probably several reasons behind that fact. One of the most important ones is that people tend not to call for medical attention as often around that time, or they put off visits to their doctor.
"They don't want to bother anyone, it's the holidays. Or maybe they're traveling and it's harder to access that kind of care," he said. "Maybe it's an elderly family member whose home while the rest of the family is away traveling, and people aren't checking in on them as much."
With that in mind, it's important to know the symptoms of a heart attack and be ready to take action. Heart attack signs vary in men and women.
Dr. Elkind also recommends trying to stay heart-healthy over the holidays. This can include trying to stay away from the holiday food temptations like cookies or salty treats.
People also exercise less because of the cold weather, and they have more stress and less sleep. Dr. Elkind recommends people manage those things and try to get as much sleep and exercise as possible to stay healthy.
Try to relax when you can," he said. "That could mean yoga, for some it may mean meditation, or just practicing mindfulness: finding a time to be by oneself and settle things down a little bit."
Running out of medication can also be a trigger.
"You want to make sure that you and others in the family do have their medications to last through the holiday season in case someone isn't around," he said.
The American Heart Association has more on ways to live heart-healthy during the holidays on its website.