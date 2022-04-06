More Rain and Even Some Snow in the Forecast

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Expect a dry start to the morning before more rain develops by midday.
We should even see some sunshine early on ahead of increasing clouds and spotty rain returning heading into the afternoon with temps staying seasonal in the low 50s, but it will be breezy again with gusts up to 25 mph.
A spotty, light rain/mix continues tonight, but we'll have some dry time with temps in the upper 30s. Cooler in the low 40s Thursday with a light rain/mix continuing on and off through the day. We'll fall to the freezing mark Thursday night, changing precipitation over to a light snow mix with more light snow through at least Friday morning. Most can expect a dusting with hot spots to the northwest getting an inch or two of slushy accumulations.
We'll melt it this weekend with temps in the mid to upper 40s Saturday with decreasing clouds. Mostly sunny skies Sunday and warmer in the upper 50s. Low 60s early next week, but it comes with an additional chance for rain.