More snow before the weekend ends

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Our next round of snow isn't over quite yet; as a low moves through Wisconsin, it'll bring enough energy to cause scattered snow showers throughout the day. For southern Wisconsin, snow totals will not be significant but the same can't be said for northeastern Wisconsin.
Our next low is moving out of Canada and is going to be moving through Wisconsin throughout the day. While some saw snow beginning Saturday night, the threat for light to moderate snow, locally, will continue throughout Sunday. Farther northeast, mainly in the Wausau into Green Bay area, could pick up a half a foot of snow before the weekend is done.
Locally, snow totals are going range from a trace amount of snow to 4" of snow; the farther northeast you go/live the higher snow totals you can expect as this low moves through.
A few flurries may continue through Monday as the low exits but by Tuesday, we are quiet.
After quiet conditions Tuesday, another system will move through. Ahead of it, temperatures climb into the 40s and 50s before we quickly cool back into the 30s by next weekend.