More snow to end the weekend

After the latest round of significant snow, for some, more snow is in the forecast and is expected to fall before the weekend ends. Compared to this latest round it'll be lighter in both weight and accumulations. Beyond the weekend, we're tracking a little warm up but it doesn't last long.
Some folks woke up Friday to a half a foot of snow or more; the snow was wet and heavy before winds turned out of the northwest overnight into Friday. An additional inch or so could be expected through the morning hours as the snow begins to taper off.
Expect a slower morning commute with slick conditions possibly sticking around into the evening commute though they should improve throughout the day. Flurries may be possible overnight.
Saturday will start off quiet with clouds sticking around. By the evening, moving in from the southwest, snow begins and will continue overnight into Sunday. Sunday will start off snowy, dry out with snow then returning as the cold front swings through.
Most could expect at least an inch with maximum amounts topping out around 4".