More spotty, light snow then much colder weather

MADISON (WKOW) - A clipper system brings us some light snow and with the cold front cutting through, the lowest temperatures of the season so far.
A few flurries this morning with some spotty, light snow expected this afternoon and evening with around a half inch or less of accumulation. Conditions turn breezy with winds gusting up to 25 mph from the west. Highs will be in the upper 20s, but wind chills stay in the upper teens to low 20s.
A few more flurries possible tonight through Friday morning with colder weather in the low 20s and wind chills in the low teens. Another clipper with a trailing cold front brings another spotty snow chance Saturday and even colder conditions. Low 20s Saturday with wind chills in the low teens.
Finally sunnier and drier Sunday, but we stay cold. We'll wake up in the single digits with sub-zero wind chills. The last time we were that cold was March 12! We finally get warmer Thanksgiving week in the upper 30s Monday, with 40s Tuesday and Wednesday before mid to upper 30s return on Thanksgiving.