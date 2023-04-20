More storms on the way with a severe threat

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Another several rounds of storms are expected which could have hail, briefly high winds and heavy rain in them.
The next round arrives mid-late morning with our final round on the way mid-late afternoon along our main cold front. Right now, we're underneath the leading warm front causing temps to climb. Expect highs in the mid 60s to low 70s, the warmest weather of the forecast! It'll be breezy, too, with winds gusting to 30 mph from the south.
Friday will be more seasonal in the mid to upper 50s with a spotty light rain to snow mix possible late-day into Saturday. Expect a cool weekend ahead in the low 40s Saturday and mid 40s Sunday.
Temps rise to the 50s next week with an isolated rain chance Monday or Tuesday, but nowhere near as wet as what we have to track today.