More than 1,000 students participate in 49th annual Skills USA conference

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Alliant Energy Center will be bustling with students from hundreds of schools this week for the 49th annual SkillsUSA Conference.
The opening ceremony kicked off Tuesday and on Wednesday, and more than 80 competitions will take place.
Some of those will include: advertising, barbering, engineering, photography and even TV production!
Kevin Miller, the former state director of the organization and current volunteer, said in addition to being fun, the conference is a wonderful opportunity for students to learn how to fill out resumes, prepare for job interviews and speak to future employers.
"It helps students develop and practice all the other skills that are critical to being successful beyond the technical skills," Miller said.
Miller said the event also benefits employers by helping them fill roles.
"We know the shortage of skilled folks in all of these career fields and this is just one way that we're trying to get kids interested, give them an opportunity to actually develop and demonstrate those skills and develop networks. So, there are kids here over the next day or two who get job offers from people," Miller said.
The public is encouraged to attend Wednesday's competition. It will start at 7:30 a.m. and end at 4:00 p.m. The closing ceremony and award presentation will start at 6:30 p.m.
First-place winners of competitions will compete in the national SkillsUSA Championships in June of 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.