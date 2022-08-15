More than 2 million MamaRoo, RockaRoo swings recalled

(WKOW) — A high-tech baby gear company, 4moms, is recalling 2 million baby swings and and 220,000 rockers.
Specifically, the recall covers MamaRoo Baby Swing, versions 1.0 through 4.0 and RockaRoo Baby Rockers. The products were sold online, as well as at BuyBuy Baby and Target stores nationwide.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports the hazard with the products is that the restraint straps can dangle below when it's not in use. This makes it so an infant crawling under it can become tangled in the straps, which they say poses a strangulation hazard.
CPSC says 4moms has gotten two reports of entanglement incidents involving the MamaRoo Baby Swing, both involving 10-month-old infants. One of those infants suffered bruising to his neck, the other died from asphyxiation, according to CPSC.
No incidents involving the RockaRoo have been reported at this time, according to CPSC.
Anyone with these products is urged to stop using them and put them in an area where crawling infants cannot access them. People can also register for free strap fasteners.
4moms is contacting all known purchasers directly, but parents or caregivers looking for more information can contact the company by calling the toll-free at 877-870-7390 or emailing safetyandrecall@4moms.com.