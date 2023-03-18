More than 20 kids participate in the first "Children's Business Fair"

MADISON (WKOW) — Young entrepreneurs had the chance to show off their one-of-a-kind creations at Action Madison's first "Children's Business Fair" Saturday.
More than 20 kids from the greater Madison area participated in the fair. They had the opportunity to create a product or service and then present it to customers at the one-day marketplace.
Each participant was responsible for set-up, sales, and interaction with customers.
Corrine, a young entrepreneur, created her own soaps and lip balms in honor of the fair.
"They're all natural. I made them myself," Corrine said.
Ellie Heiking, Director of Engagement for Action Academy Madison West, said she hopes this is the first of many Children's Business Fairs.
"I'm just excited to see how the kids are gonna grow from this. I think it's a pretty unique opportunity to be able to do something all on your own, and be respected as an entrepreneur," Heiking said. "I'm excited to see where this will take them and how it will help them grow in their confidence."
Kids age 6 to 12-years-old were organized into three age groups. Organizers distributed cash prizes in each of the age groups for "Most Business Potential," "Most Creative Idea," and "Most Impressive Representation."