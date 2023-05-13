More than 250 students graduate from Edgewood College

MADISON (WKOW) -- More than 250 students graduated from both undergraduate and graduate programs at Edgewood College Saturday.
William Mangan, the Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, wished every student well on their journey and anything that comes their way.
"We know that with your degree and your experience, you will be prepared not only to take your place as thoughtful, hard working citizens committed to justice in the pursuit of truth, but also to handle anything life throws at you," he said.
He also commended them for their efforts to continue learning during the pandemic, which began when many of them were freshmen.
"These past years have required us to exercise great patience, wisdom, flexibility, resilience and self discipline," Mangan said.
Edgewood College serves approximately 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students, offering over 40 academic and professional programs.