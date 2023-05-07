More than 30 artists participate in Annual Marquette-Atwood Art Walk

MADISON (WKOW) — More than 30 artists displayed work of all kinds at the 13th Annual Marquette-Atwood Art Walk Sunday.
Everything from watercolor, to acrylic painting, to jewelry, to pen and ink illustrations and photography was displayed in 30 residential locations on Madison's east side.
One artist who specializes in illustration says the art walk is a great way to connect with people who share similar passions.
"You get the chance to really met people in the neighborhood," Casey Hulbott said. "It's been a great time."
Event organizer Debbie Olin says 12 new artists participated this year, bringing the total to 37.
You can learn more about the artists here.
If you missed this year's art walk, don't worry, it will be back next year. The walk is always held on the first Sunday in May.