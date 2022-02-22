More than 30 vehicles stopped during Beltine speed enforcement Monday morning

MADISON (WKOW) — On Monday, the Madison Police Department conducted a traffic enforcement project on the Beltline that led to 32 stops.
According to a MPD blotter post, the enforcement took place on W. Beltline Hwy near Old Sauk Road from 7-11 a.m. The project's purpose was focusing on speeding, seat belt violations and hazardous violations.
During the four hour enforcement, 32 vehicles were stopped — all traveling at least 20 miles an hour over the speed limit.
According to MPD, enforcement efforts like this are made possible through grants, and enforcement zones are targeted based on crash data.