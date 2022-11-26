More than 50 people ejected from Badger game Saturday

MADISON (WKOW) -- UWPD reports officers ejected more than 50 people from Saturday's Badger game against the Minnesota. About half the people ejected are UW-Madison students.
According to UWPD, people were ejected for everything from possession of alcohol to intoxication. Some were also ejected for being a disorderly patron.
Officers arrested 16 people, nine of which are UW-Madison students.
UWPD reports officers issued 16 citations. Half of those went to students.
Citations ranged from underage alcohol to stadium possession of alcohol. There was also one citation given for disposing of human waste.