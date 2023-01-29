More than a dozen displaced after apartment fire in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- More than a dozen families are displaced after a fire at a Fitchburg apartment building Sunday afternoon.
Dane County Communications received calls about a fire at a Fitchburg apartment building near the intersection of High Ridge Trail and Fish Hatchery Road just before 3:30 p.m.
Fitchburg Fire Chief Joe Pulvermacher told 27 News about 10 agencies responded to the incident, including crews from Verona, Fitch-Rona, Oregon, McFarland, Maple Bluff, and Madison.
On scene, Pulvermacher said heavy fire and smoke was seen from the outside the apartment, and the cold temperature added additional barriers to putting it out.
"Any time we have snow or cold, it affects how we provide our services," Pulvermacher said. "The fact that there's going to be homeowners, tenants, who are affected and need a place to stay immediately." He continued, "We also have fire fighters going into an environment that requires water that will likely induce freezing of equipment and gear, so we take all of that into consideration and often we try to bring additional units on scene just to rotate through if needed."
The Fitchburg Fire Department was able to put out the fire, but 16 units of the building have been displaced.
There were no reported injuries from tenants or firefighters and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.