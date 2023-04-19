More than two dozen volunteer groups help Clean Lakes Alliance keep Yahara lakes clean

MADISON (WKOW) — Keeping the four Yahara Lakes clean is a big undertaking that wouldn't be possible without the help of hundreds of volunteers. Every year, more than two dozen volunteer groups help in the effort.
One of those groups is Sprinkman Real Estate. Owner Trey Sprinkman says without clean lakes, he wouldn't have as much business.
"The lakes are one of our hugest assets," Sprinkman said. "It's our largest natural resource in Dane County. It's really why I'm here."
Sprinkman and his team regularly participate in volunteer outings and events sponsored by Clean Lakes Alliance — a group that works with partners and supporters to keep the four Yahara Lakes clean all year long.
And while clean lakes are good for business, Sprinkman says it's about more than that.
"It's really the time spent with family, friends and employees," Sprinkman said. "They do a lot of events throughout the course of the year, and we participate in just about every one of them."
In 2022, 27 different community organizations helped keep our lakes clean across ten different locations.
Clean Lakes Alliance marketing and communications director Adam Sodersten says without help like this, their mission would be impossible.
"We partner with a number of our business owners or other just community groups who want to go out and kind of do hands-on work," Sodersten said. "And it's important because the hands-on work truly does help the lake, but sometimes it helps expedite projects."
One of those projects, Sodersten says, was a mission to remove invasive materials from Lake Waubesa. A volunteer group from Lands' End did so much volunteer work there that they were able to expedite a project to open a new bike trail.
"It's a great bonding, team building experience, and then sometimes those employees become individual donors, which really helps Clean Lakes Alliance at the end," Sodersten said.
If you are part of an organization that would like to get involved and help keep the Yahara Lakes clean, click here.