More travelers choosing historical sites for their vacation destinations

(WKOW) -- As the summer winds down, many of us may be planning one or two more trips before the end of the year.
New research shows that travelers are adding a historical spin to their vacations to cater to their curiosity.
“During the summer, the idea of traveling to a historical site or going to a national park is something that is a must do for almost half of all travelers, about 46% to 49% ,” said AnaElise Beckman, a producer for Discover Wisconsin.
She notes that visiting historical sites, sight-seeing or traveling to a destination with cultural or historical significance is trending upward. Especially among millennials who are 13% more likely to engage in historical tourism.
For places to visit with rich history in Wisconsin, visit Discover Wisconsin.