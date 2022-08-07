More travelers choosing historical sites for their vacation destinations

 Skip to main content
.Southern Wisconsin continues to sit within a moisture-rich
environment. Impressive moisture in our atmosphere will be conducive
for efficient rainfall rates. Light stratiform rain is persisting
across portions of south central Wisconsin. After a lull in the
widespread showers, another round of slow-moving showers and storms
is likely for late this evening through Monday morning.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central Wisconsin, south central
Wisconsin and southeast Wisconsin, including the following
counties, in east central Wisconsin, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. In
south central Wisconsin, Columbia, Dane, Green, Green Lake, Iowa,
Lafayette, Marquette, Rock and Sauk. In southeast Wisconsin,
Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth,
Washington and Waukesha.

* WHEN...Through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Conditions continue to be favorable for localized flash
flooding. Portions of south central Wisconsin received 2 to 3
inches of rain overnight. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to
3 inches are possible. Uncertainty remains for where the
highest rainfall amounts will occur.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

  Updated
(WKOW) -- As the summer winds down, many of us may be planning one or two more trips before the end of the year.  

New research shows that travelers are adding a historical spin to their vacations to cater to their curiosity. 

“During the summer, the idea of traveling to a historical site or going to a national park is something that is a must do for almost half of all travelers, about 46% to 49% ,” said AnaElise Beckman, a producer for Discover Wisconsin. 

She notes that visiting historical sites, sight-seeing or traveling to a destination with cultural or historical significance is trending upward. Especially among millennials who are 13% more likely to engage in historical tourism. 

For places to visit with rich history in Wisconsin, visit Discover Wisconsin. 

